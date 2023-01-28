Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,248 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Illumina by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Illumina by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Trading Up 0.6 %

Illumina stock opened at $214.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $371.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.30 and its 200 day moving average is $207.97.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.32.

Illumina Company Profile



Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

