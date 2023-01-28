Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 625 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $1,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 48.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $116.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

