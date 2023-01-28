Empirical Finance LLC Buys 654 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $148.74.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KGI Securities upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

