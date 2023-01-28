Empirical Finance LLC Has $339,000 Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $238.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.87.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. IDEX’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on IDEX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

