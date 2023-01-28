Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $19.56 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Steel Dynamics worth $19,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 476.7% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

STLD opened at $118.93 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.