Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,092,000 after acquiring an additional 81,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.1 %

CARR opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 17.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.