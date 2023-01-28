Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $95,000 in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arvinas by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after acquiring an additional 280,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,917,000 after acquiring an additional 167,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arvinas by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after acquiring an additional 160,860 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Arvinas by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,263,000 after acquiring an additional 143,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $81.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Arvinas from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

