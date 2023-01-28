Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,466 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $18,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in BCE by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,826,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,308,000 after buying an additional 3,450,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in BCE by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,737,000 after buying an additional 4,501,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after buying an additional 504,219 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in BCE by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,511,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,121,000 after buying an additional 272,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BCE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,026,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,902,000 after buying an additional 358,255 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

BCE Stock Down 0.2 %

BCE stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

