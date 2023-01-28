Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Digital Turbine by 74.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Stock Up 5.8 %

Digital Turbine stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.39. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.67 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPS. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.