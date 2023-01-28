Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 1,100 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,430,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,706 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 27,503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 796,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after purchasing an additional 794,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,173,000 after purchasing an additional 752,905 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,248,000 after purchasing an additional 713,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,298,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 658,878 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQUA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $48.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

