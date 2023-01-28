Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in STORE Capital by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in STORE Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 334,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in STORE Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on STOR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.89.

STORE Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

STORE Capital Company Profile

STOR opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.91. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

