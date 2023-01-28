Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 2,394 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 129.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 848,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,796,000 after acquiring an additional 479,315 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 35.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 52.9% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 161,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $31.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

