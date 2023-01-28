Empirical Finance LLC Decreases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 623.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

OMC opened at $85.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

