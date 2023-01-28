Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,372 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

