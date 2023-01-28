Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SEA were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after buying an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SE opened at $68.55 on Friday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $175.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 41.82%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. China Renaissance dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.