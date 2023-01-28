Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases Shares of 6,033 ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 36,809.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 80,980 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,856,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

BITO stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $30.30.

