Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 492,649 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 662.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 492,649 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $17,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STOR opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STOR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

