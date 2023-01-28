Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 3,263 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 401.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

