Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $34.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

