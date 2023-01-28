CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $2,502,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,638.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $1,151,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total value of $2,502,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,638.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,571 shares of company stock worth $12,563,268 in the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock opened at $119.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

