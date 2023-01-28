Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Increased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,903 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9,607.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,267,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,750,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,809 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $16.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

