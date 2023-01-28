Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $11.96 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,325 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Price Performance

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $31.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

