JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 358,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $18,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $340,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 155.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after acquiring an additional 920,886 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $63.74 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $78.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.30 and a beta of 0.48.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $34.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

