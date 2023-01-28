Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,586 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,377 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 21,017.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,443,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,763 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $21,627,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CLF stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

