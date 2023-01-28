CX Institutional Buys 10,174 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 1,228.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BITO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after buying an additional 8,714,147 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 303.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 853,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 642,414 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 512,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 1,099.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 438,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 401,638 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,057,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $14.65 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15.

