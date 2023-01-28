JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in JD.com were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $495,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 69.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 761.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 61,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 54,776 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 100,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Shares of JD stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a PE ratio of 708.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.48. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $78.67.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

