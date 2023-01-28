Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teradyne Price Performance

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,161 shares of company stock worth $7,383,453. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $127.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 10.43%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

