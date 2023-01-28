CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 397.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $84.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.43. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $106.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.