WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,083 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of WestRock worth $17,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 108.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in WestRock by 5.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in WestRock by 8.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in WestRock by 278.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 95,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 70,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in WestRock by 87.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $38.02 on Friday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

