Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,791 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Target were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,829 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $168.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.05. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

