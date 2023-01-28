Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Position Trimmed by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.4 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

NYSE BAM opened at $32.50 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

