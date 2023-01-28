Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC cut its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,560,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 615,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,341,000 after purchasing an additional 444,939 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,272,000 after purchasing an additional 403,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 346.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 286,459 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 511,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,811,000 after purchasing an additional 249,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.93.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.72. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

