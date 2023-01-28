Empirical Finance LLC Invests $376,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 176,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,018,000 after buying an additional 78,671 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,359,000 after purchasing an additional 57,828 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.21, for a total value of $2,113,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,390 shares of company stock worth $59,027,155. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.64.

UTHR stock opened at $259.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

