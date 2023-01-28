Empirical Finance LLC Sells 196 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 13.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Trading Up 3.3 %

AN stock opened at $121.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AN. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at $718,955,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $7,410,551.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,003,888 shares in the company, valued at $705,216,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at $718,955,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,019 shares of company stock worth $37,978,902 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.