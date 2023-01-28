Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC cut its holdings in Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC owned about 1.34% of Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WIZ opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

