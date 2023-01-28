Empirical Finance LLC Trims Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 2,550.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 52.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,713,000 after acquiring an additional 47,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth $3,219,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth $2,987,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dillard’s from $352.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Dillard’s Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $379.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $390.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.68.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $6.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 13.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 41.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.58%.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In related news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total transaction of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $833,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dillard’s news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total value of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dillard’s

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Further Reading

