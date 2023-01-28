Empirical Finance LLC Makes New Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,109,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $868,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 38,539 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $55.65 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $645,768.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $645,768.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,916.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,394 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,857 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.