Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,491,000 after acquiring an additional 479,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,318,000 after acquiring an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,263,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMC opened at $178.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

