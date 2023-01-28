Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after buying an additional 628,086 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,717,000 after buying an additional 617,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6,453.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 511,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after buying an additional 503,231 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,969 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $57.77.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

