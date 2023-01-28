Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,676 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,308,000 after acquiring an additional 190,421 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,025,000 after acquiring an additional 56,342 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HUN stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

