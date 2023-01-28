Empirical Finance LLC Invests $380,000 in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 261,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 26,154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 51,821 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVI opened at $34.36 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.50.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 11th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

