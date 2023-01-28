Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,249 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6,324.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 17,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

