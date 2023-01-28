Empirical Finance LLC Makes New $381,000 Investment in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 22.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.42.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.29). Delek US had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.