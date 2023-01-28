Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 679 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

CF Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

CF opened at $83.08 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average of $98.14.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

