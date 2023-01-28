Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AAR were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AAR by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,406,547.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,406,547.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,214,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Stock Performance

NYSE AIR opened at $50.20 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

AAR Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.