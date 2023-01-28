Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the second quarter valued at $23,448,000. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 9,679.6% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 848,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 839,708 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the second quarter worth about $16,781,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Relx by 36.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after buying an additional 370,016 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 19.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,201,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,298,000 after buying an additional 359,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,000 ($24.76) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,828 ($35.01) to GBX 2,800 ($34.67) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.80) to GBX 2,810 ($34.79) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.39) to GBX 2,950 ($36.52) in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of RELX opened at $29.41 on Friday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

