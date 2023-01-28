Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. State Street Corp raised its position in A. O. Smith by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,112 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,356,000 after purchasing an additional 589,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,094,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Up 2.6 %

AOS stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Citigroup increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.