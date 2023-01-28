Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 889 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Comerica by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,082.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CMA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.02.

Comerica Price Performance

CMA stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

