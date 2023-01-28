Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRNA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 1,100.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 42,255 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Insider Transactions at Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Price Performance

In other Verona Pharma news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 240,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $645,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 774,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,748.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $645,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 774,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,748.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $86,415,927.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,255,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,290,855.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,809,496 shares of company stock valued at $88,333,528 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verona Pharma stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. Verona Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.