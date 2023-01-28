Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,993 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETRN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 153.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

